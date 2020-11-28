Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has lifted the lift on a recent training clash with team-mate and defender David Luiz.

Ceballos, 24, joined Arsenal on loan at the beginning of last season and is expected to remain at the Emirates until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Since his arrival in London, the talented Spanish midfielder has featured in 50 matches in all competitions and has been directly involved in five goals.

However, during a reasonably successful spell in London, shockingly, a recent report emerged from leading journalist David Ornstein which claimed the midfielder and team-mate Luiz were involved in a training ground bust-up.

Exclusive: Tensions boiled over in Arsenal training Fri as Luiz hit Ceballos on nose, with scratch drawing blood. When squad returned Tue both apologised + group have continued as normal. #AFC will hope fighting spirit is channeled positively! @TheAthletic https://t.co/7JjNc5eGWh — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 19, 2020

The claims that the pair had engaged in a physical altercation were initially branded as ‘fake’ by Ceballos himself who took to his social media to cool speculation.

However, during a recent interview with The Sun, the 24-year-old has since backtracked on his original claims and hinted that there was in fact a coming together.

“I’m not going to say that there wasn’t a clash or a scuffle,” Ceballos said. “It was not an exemplary behaviour but it is good to see Arsenal is alive – that the team has character.

“We are two footballers with very similar leadership qualities and these things can happen.”

Arsenal’s Spaniard clashed with youngster Eddie Nketiah during the Gunners warm-up in their league opener against Fulham.

The just two-months later, Ceballos and Luiz clashed during training allegedly over the Spanish midfielder’s treatment of some of the side’s younger players.

It is understood that the pair stood-up to one another but Ceballos has now cooled suggestions that the pair are still at logger heads.

“We didn’t let a single day go by. We spoke that same afternoon after training,” the 24-year-old explained. “Now we have to learn so it does not happen again.”