David Beckham hatches plan to sign Chelsea star for Inter Miami – which includes buying him a mansion

According to El Futbolero, David Beckham is keen on bringing Olivier Giroud from Chelsea to Inter Miami.

Giroud has been on the fringes at Chelsea since Timo Werner arrived at the club. Tammy Abraham has been placed above him in the pecking order, although, after scoring the winner against Rennes midweek, Giroud has probably done himself no harm.

If he does opt to depart Chelsea in search of regular first-team football, though, one man who would be keen on securing his signature is David Beckham, co-owner of MLS franchise Inter Miami, who already have Gonzalo Higuain spearheading their attack.

El Futbolero report that, while Giroud would be offered a lesser contract than Higuain, Beckham would be prepared to buy him a mansion in the best area in Miami as an added sweetener to the deal.

It remains to be seen if Giroud would be prepared to move to the MLS. He still has plenty to offer and is closing in on becoming France’s all-time top goal scorer. Playing in America would no doubt hurt his chances of selection.