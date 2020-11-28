Menu

Real Madrid star off after just 28 minutes – having already missed most of the season through injury

There’s even more bad news for Eden Hazard at Real Madrid, with the Belgian being withdrawn after 28 minutes against Alaves.

Hazard has endured a difficult start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu. His dream move to Los Blancos has fast turned into a nightmare, with injury problems marring his debut campaign at the club.

It’s been more of the same this term, too. Hazard started the season injured and took some time to get up to full match fitness. Before he was able to, a positive coronavirus test forced him into self-isolation.

Hazard will have been dearly hoping that would be the end to the disruption, but it hasn’t proven to be, with him being withdrawn after just 28 minutes during today’s La Liga clash with Alaves.

It’s seriously rotten news for both Hazard and Real Madrid, but you get the feeling that Roman Abramovich and Marina Granovskaia will be toasting a glass of wine somewhere.

Chelsea cashed-in on their superstar, and it looks to have been the right decision, at the right time.

