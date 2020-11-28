Before Arsenal decided on taking Mikel Arteta on as first-team manager, another old boy, Freddie Ljungberg, helped to smooth the transition from the days of Unai Emery.

The Swede had retained the respect of those at the club from his playing days, so it was a shame that he felt he needed to leave the north Londoners not too long after Arteta had got his feet under the table.

The reasons why he felt compelled to do so have now been made clear.

“What changed on a match day was that I would sit up in the stand to look down. I’d have an earpiece with the bench,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“I would say how the opponents pressed.

“If there was a hole somewhere, if one of their players was not holding the line, if we should attack on that side or we’re having a problem with something, our player isn’t doing what we’ve coached in the week.

“It can be difficult to see everything when you sit down there (in the dugout), so I made notes, did drawings, I’d speak to the bench, come down at half-time and tell them what I’d seen.

“Of course, it was different from being on the bench but that was what Mikel’s staff wanted and (what) I had to accept and do.”

More Stories / Latest News Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt expected to fetch up to $2m at auction Jurgen Klopp could prove decisive in Liverpool’s quest for Erling Haaland with current attacker poised to make way ‘He died alone’ – Maradona’s former lawyer distraught that Argentinian wasn’t surrounded by family and friends when he passed

The Spaniard has opined that he expects to see the Swede in the opposition dugout at some point in the near future, but it does beg the question why Arteta couldn’t find a higher profile role for him at the Emirates Stadium.

Perhaps Ljungberg might end up making his way back to the Gunners at some point in the future, with or without Arteta in situ.