At the end of a week in which one of the best players ever to have played the game of football, Diego Maradona, died, new details have emerged of his last hours.

Despite being revered wherever he went, particularly in his home country Argentina, it’s believed that Maradona was alone when he died.

“From what we learn from the media in Argentina he died alone, incredible, that he slept alone without the presence and affection of family members after a surgical intervention,” his former lawyer and friend, Angelo Pisani, said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail.

“This is crazy. In Napoli he would not have died alone at home. Delays in medical aid will be ascertained but it is not normal that no one slept with him that evening. Everyone tells me that Maradona was alone on the last night.

“I think it’s absurd. He had undergone a delicate brain surgery a few days ago. He had just been operated on his brain: he needed to have love.”

It’s an unsavoury twist and one which hints at not all being well behind the scenes and since Maradona underwent brain surgery.

The outpouring of grief since he died, from Buenos Aires to Napoli and everywhere in between, has been significant.

More Stories / Latest News BBC suspend pundit after viewers complained at use of the word ‘handbags’ Juventus want Man United star but midfielder still dreams of joining Spanish giants Dani Ceballos lifts lid on training clash with team-mate David Luiz

There are only a handful of players that can say that they were genuinely touched by greatness, and Maradona certainly falls into that category.

He may be gone now, but his incredible and God given talent will live on forever.