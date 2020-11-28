Image: Manchester United legend Gary Neville’s first-class reaction to 93rd minute Liverpool bottle

It’s safe to say that Manchester United legend Gary Neville enjoyed seeing Liverpool drop points in the 93rd minute of their contest with Brighton.

The Premier League champions were leading all the way up to stoppage time at the Amex, but a controversial VAR decision saw the home side awarded a penalty, after Andy Robertson was adjudged to have fouled Danny Welbeck, a former teammate of Neville at Old Trafford.

You have to imagine there’ll be plenty of Liverpool fans feeling hard done by in wake of the game, but Gary Neville, a man with Manchester United roots, doesn’t seem to care at all.

In fact, soon after Pascal Gross converted the penalty which took two points away from the Premier League champions with seconds left on the clock, Neville took to Twitter to post this.

He is a first-class wind-up merchant, and probably only does it to provoke a reaction from Sky Sports co-host Jamie Carragher. Why not, though?

If he has nothing better to do on a Saturday afternoon than reel-in furious Liverpool fans on Twitter – then who can blame him for making the most of it?

Let’s just hope, for his sake, that United leave St. Mary’s with a win tomorrow…