Jurgen Klopp could prove decisive in Liverpool’s quest for Erling Haaland with current attacker poised to make way

Liverpool are reportedly one of the top European club’s who remain keen on striker Erling Haaland and it is expected that manager Jurgen Klopp’s long-standing relationship with Borussia Dortmund could hold the key to any proposed deal.

Haaland, 20, who was recently named as the world’s best youngster after winning the illustrious Golden Boy award.

The elite forward is quickly emerging as one of the sport’s most lethal strikers after he joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January in a transfer which cost the Black and Yellows just £18m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in Germany, Haaland has featured in 31 matches in all competitions for Dortmund and has already netted a stunning 33 goals.

After signing for Dortmund less than 12-months ago, it is understood that the Norwegian striker’s release clause will stand at £67m come the summer of 2022.

However, according to a recent report from Eurosport, Dortmund are already preparing for a bidding war as early as next summer with one of the main suitors being Premier League champions Liverpool.

It has been claimed that manager Klopp could be decisive in his side’s ambitions to land Haaland given his healthy and long-standing with Dortmund from his time spent managing them before he took charge at Liverpool.

Eurosport also claim that Liverpool are more likely to make a move for Haaland if they can offload one of their own big names with attacker Mohammad Salah being the most likely to make-way.