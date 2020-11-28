Juventus want Man United star but midfielder still dreams of joining Spanish giants

Serie A champions Juventus are reportedly keen to snap-up Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek, however, it has also been claimed that the Dutch midfielder still has dreams of playing for Real Madrid.

Van de Beek, 23, joined United during this summer’s transfer window in a move that cost the Red Devils a respectable £39m, as per Sky Sports.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford, much speculation has been raised due to his slow introduction into the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team.

Despite a slow start, after a recent superb performance in the Champions League against Istanbul B, United’s new midfielder looks to be finding his feet at Old Trafford.

However, worryingly for the United faithful, Italian outlet Calcio Mercato have recently reported that the Dutchman has emerged on Juventus’ radar.

It has been reported that the Old Lady with Andrea Pirlo at the helm are keen to snap-up United’s new midfielder, despite the 23-year-old not wanting to ply his trade in Italy.

In line with Calcio Mercato’s recent claims, Real Madrid based outlet Defensa Central have claimed that despite United being unwilling to negotiate the sale of their new midfielder, van de Beek ‘dreams’ of playing for Los Blancos.

However, it has also been noted that van de Beek remains happy in Manchester and wants to build a successful career at Old Trafford and does not regret his decision to team-up with Solskjaer during the summer.