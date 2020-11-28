Video: Robert Lewandowski scores another great goal for Bayern – and his stats are absolutely ridiculous

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is at it again. The superstar has scored another brilliant goal for the Bavarians – and his stats are just ridiculous.

Lewandowski has been far and away the best player in the world throughout the past 18 months. It’s a dear shame for him that the Ballon D’Or was cancelled as a result of the pandemic, because he’d win it by a country mile.

He’s showing again exactly why he would, too. Have a look at this great strike from the forward during Bayern’s clash with Stuttgart this afternoon. He just can’t stop scoring!

Give him a sight on goal, and he’ll score it. ? A cracking finish from Lewandowski gives Bayern the lead going into the break! ? pic.twitter.com/fEpCOWffiZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2020

Just to put into perspective just how good Lewandowski has been of late, head and shoulders above the rest, have a look at this stat shared by Sky Sports on Twitter.

? Robert Lewandowski has scored 70 goals in 61 appearances for Bayern Munich in all competitions since the start of last season, 24 goals ahead of the next highest scorers in Europe’s top 5 leagues (Ciro Immobile & Cristiano Ronaldo, both 46) pic.twitter.com/v6MAfAdgaD — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 28, 2020

In his early thirties, you could forgive Lewandowski for slowing up – but he’s as good as he’s ever been. His output is as good as we have seen from a striker this generation. He is absolutely incredible.