Liverpool suffer yet another injury blow during Brighton stalemate as Reds continue to drop like flies

Liverpool were hit with yet another injury blow during today’s 1-1 draw with Brighton at the Amex.

The Reds have been dropping like flies in recent weeks. Virgil Van Dijk and summer signing Thiago haven’t been seen since the Merseyside Derby, while Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Trent-Alexander Arnold have all suffered with problems of their own since.

While some are less serious than others, it’s disruption to their match fitness and Jurgen Klopp’s side’s momentum. The German will have been desperately hoping that there were no more injuries to come.

Although, when he saw that Liverpool had been picked for the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday, having played in the Champions League on Wednesday, he should have known that not all of his players would get through the game unscathed.

Annoyingly for Klopp, it was the old faithful, ever-reliable, always fit James Milner who picked up a suspected hamstring injury. At this point in time we could only speculate as to the seriousness of it – so let’s just hope for the best. Get will soon, Jimmy!