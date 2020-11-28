“Why are we ruining it?” – Liverpool star wants VAR scrapped in wake of controversy at Brighton

While speaking to Match of the Day, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed that he wants VAR scrapped.

Liverpool have every right to feel hard done by after today’s draw with Brighton.

Although there’s an argument that both decisions made against them, Mohamed Salah’s offside little toe and Andy Robertson’s soft tap of Danny Welbeck leading to a penalty, were correct, they were seriously pedantic, and that’s not what VAR was brought into the game to do.

Henderson, who had a goal of his own ruled out at the tail end of the Merseyside Derby, having already wheeled off celebrating in front of the TV cameras, is clearly not a fan, as he revealed in this interview with Match of the Day – during which he agreed that VAR in it’s current state ought to be scrapped.

He goes on to ask a pretty frank question – “why are we ruining it?”, the it being the beautiful game…

Jordan Henderson has not held back about VAR. He wants it scrapped ?#bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 28, 2020

The problem is not VAR but rather the implementation of it. The problem is, you have to completely go back to the drawing board to correct that, and we’re already in the midst of the season now.

Those who are not content with VAR in it’s current form are going to be forced to endure it for the foreseeable, unfortunately, but there’s few that would disagree with the fact that changes need to be made.