Liverpool stat cause for concern for Jurgen Klopp with Reds on worst run for three years

Sky Sports have provided a stat which ought to be of great concern to Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool’s draw with Brighton.

The Reds, who fell to a 2-0 defeat to Atalanta at Anfield on Wednesday night, were held by Brighton at the Amex after conceding a late, late penalty, with Andy Robertson adjudged to have kicked former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck.

While a draw with Brighton is hardly a crisis, looking at the bigger picture, there is cause for concern for Liverpool and Klopp, who scarcely put a foot wrong in the act of winning the Premier League title last term.

? Liverpool have gone 4 PL away games without a win (D3 L1) for the first time since January-March 2017 (a run of 5) #BHALIV pic.twitter.com/1N9bdKq7qk — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 28, 2020

If Liverpool are to retain their Premier League crown, being formidable at home will not suffice. They need to win games on the road in order to keep their points tally ticking over.

Their next league away game comes against strugglers Fulham on the 13th of December. Nothing else will do but three points in that one for Klopp – as it shouldn’t on any other occasion, in fairness.