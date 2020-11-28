Liverpool star “falling out of love with the game” as he bemoans pedantic use of VAR

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has taken to Instagram to bemoan the use of VAR after his side’s draw with Brighton this afternoon.

The Reds were leading heading into stoppage time, with Diogo Jota’s second-half strike separating the two sides, but after Andy Robertson was adjudged to have fouled Danny Welbeck in the penalty area, VAR awarded a penalty, which was subsequently converted by Pascal Gross.

Though there is definitely an argument that Robertson’s challenge on Welbeck warranted a penalty, perhaps by the letter of the law it was a foul, it was a rather pedantic intervention from VAR, which was initially brought in only to change clear and obvious officiating errors.

That appears to be Milner’s gripe. The utility man, who picked up a hamstring injury during today’s game, took to Instagram to suggest that we need to go back to the drawing board with VAR. Milner went as far as saying he’s “falling out of love with the game”.