Man United’s Victor Lindelof explains backstory to his ‘Iceman’ nickname

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has revealed the backstory to his unusual nickname ‘Iceman’, claiming football wasn’t the only sport he could have been a professional in.

Lindelof, 26, joined United from Benfica in 2017 in a transfer which cost the Red Devils £31.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival at Old Trafford three-years ago, the Swede has gone on to feature in 127 matches in all competitions and has seemingly cemented his place as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred centre-back pairing alongside club captain Harry Maguire.

United’s Lindelof has already found himself picked to feature in 11 matches in all competitions so far this season and has arguably been his side’s most reliable defender during the new 2020-21 campaign.

Solskjaer’s side are currently preparing to face Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, however, it has been revealed that United’s Scandinavian defender may not have always been destined to play professional football.

Speaking ahead of his side’s important domestic clash this weekend, Lindelof has spoken to the BBC and revealed how he came to be dubbed the ‘Iceman’.

“I like to play ice hockey,” the 26-year-old explained. “My brothers play as well. It’s a sport that I love.

“In a different world, maybe I could have tried to become professional in that as well.

“I got the oppotuntity once to play with the Manchester Storm here in Manchester and that was a lot of fun.

“I hadn’t been on the ice for quite a time so it was very fun to be out there with the guys and to skate around a little bit.”