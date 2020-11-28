It was to perhaps be expected that in the aftermath of Diego Maradona’s death people would seek to profit.

The Argentinian, considered by many to be the best that has ever played the game of football, has been dead barely a few days, but already artefacts from his career are coming up for auction.

There’s something a little macabre at the speed in which former England international, Steve Hodge, has put the Argentine’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt up for sale, though a potential $2m return has probably got something to do with it.

“It’s very difficult to measure (value) with the ‘Hand of God’ shirt, but I know the owner was looking for a $2million private sale,” David Amerman of Goldin Auction in New Jersey told Reuters, cited by Mundo Deportivo.

“It certainly could be a possibility, values ??have risen quite a bit in football.”

It’s highly likely that Hodge won’t be the last to look to try and cash in on Maradona’s death either.

Football memorabilia per se, dependant on whom it relates to, is often collectible in any event, it’s just unfortunate that values appear to increase upon the death of those to whom the items originally belonged.