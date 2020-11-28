“We will see” – Pep Guardiola gives update on absent Manchester City star’s condition

Pep Guardiola has given an update on the condition of Sergio Aguero after he missed out on Manchester City’s 5-0 win over Burnley.

Aguero would usually have been licking his lips at the prospect of facing Burnley. The Argentine has a phenomenal record against Sean Dyche’s side, just as Man City do as a collective.

They strengthened their grip on the fixture’s head-to-head with a 5-0 thumping over the Premier League strugglers this afternoon, during which Riyad Mahrez bagged a hat-trick.

Aguero sadly wasn’t able to pad out his goal tally in the fixture, having not been included by Guardiola, with the Man City boss now providing an update on his condition.

Guardiola is quoted by the Mirror revealing his belief that Aguero’s injury is nothing too serious:

“He had a little bit of pain in the knee. These things can happen when you come back from the kind of injury Sergio had.”

“We will see but we don’t think that it is a big problem.”

Aguero is now the wrong side of 30, has suffered with injuries throughout his career and underwent knee surgery in the summer. It’s no surprise that he’s missed the majority of the season to date.

That will likely be the reality for him going forward, as sad as it is.