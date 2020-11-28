Photo – ‘Tears in my eyes’ – Nantes picture of Sala and Maradona in heaven provokes huge response

The death of Diego Maradona has seen an outpouring of grief from football clubs, players and the general public, much of it on social media.

The Argentinian’s untimely passing clearly chimed with French club, Nantes, who lost their player, Emiliano Sala, in a plane crash at the time he was negotiating a move to Cardiff City.

In their own attempt at a tribute, the club’s official Twitter account released a cartoon of Sala welcoming Maradona to heaven, though it’s received a mixed reaction.

