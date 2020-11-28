Menu

PSG and Bordeaux players combine with match officials for touching Diego Maradona tribute

Bordeaux
Ligue 1 counterparts PSG and Bordeaux came together to pay tribute to the late Diego Maradona ahead of their contest at the Parc des Princes this evening.

There’s no love lost between the two sides, but when a player and character like Maradona is lost, the whole football world joins together in a state of mourning.

The Argentine was one of the greatest, if not the greatest, ever to lace his boots and take to the turf. His passing is an absolute tragedy, but his legacy will live on forever.

Though France was never fortunate enough to provide residence for Maradona during his playing career, that doesn’t mean that they don’t appreciate his contributions to the game.

Watch how PSG, Bordeaux and the match officials combined to create an ‘M’ in honour of the late legend ahead of tonight’s clash between the two sides on the champions’ home soil.

This is quite touching – Angel Di Maria’s face says it all.

