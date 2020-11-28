Seventeen years ago, Russian billionaire, Roman Abramovich, marched into London town and announced himself as the new owner of Chelsea Football Club.

Roman who? An owner who was relatively unknown at that point would soon be front and centre of the sports pages thanks to what was, at the time, an unprecedented spending spree for a Premier League club.

Abramovich craved success and if that meant buying it, so be it. Unpalatable for some, who weren’t used to a new boy muscling in on their success.

It’s safe to say that all this time later, and with Abramovich showing as much commitment to the club now as he did then, that his time as owner of the Blues has been an unqualified success.

Premier League and Champions League titles have been earned during his reign, a moment in time that’s of the equal or perhaps better than when Chelsea were known as the ‘King’s Road Kings’ back in the early 1970s.

How apt then, that this weekend’s milestone match should feature two managers in Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho that have shaped the modern day success of the club.