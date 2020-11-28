Whatever Marcus Rashford is doing on the pitch for Man United at present is arguably being eclipsed by his off-field activities.

At just 23 years of age, the England international has spearheaded a campaign to ensure no child goes hungry, and in so doing has enlisted the help of some of the biggest supermarket chains and businesses in the country.

Collectively, they’ve managed to ensure two Government u-turns on the matter, as Rashford looks to continue to deliver on his promise, and he’ll also now have the help of ex-United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson.

According to The Times, who have launched an appeal, Sir Alex has joined forces with philanthropist, Sir Michael Moritz, to match every donation made to the FareShare programme up to the value of £2m.

It’s just another incredibly positive step for Rashford’s cause which will help countless children and their families.

If nothing else, the campaign has shone a light on the basic problems that many still face in 2020, and for that, the striker deserves endless praise.