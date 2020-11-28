Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has revealed that the only way his Saints side can get the better of Manchester United in tomorrow’s Premier League clash is to put in a ‘simply perfect’ performance.

Hasenhüttl, 53, took charge of the Saints in December 2018 after a previous spell in charge of Bundesliga side RB Leipzig saw the Austrian emerge as a top managerial candidate for England’s top-flight.

Life on the South Coast didn’t get off to the easiest of starts for the Austrian after his Southampton side suffered a crushing 9-0 defeat to Leicester City less than 12-months after he took charge.

However, despite suffering the league’s joint worst ever hammering, Hasenhüttl was gifted valuable time to turn the Saints’ on-field fortunes around by the club’s hierarchy; a gesture of faith that the Austrian has already began to repay.

Hasenhüttl has already guided his side to five wins and two draws from their first nine Premier League matches of the new 2020-21 campaign as his South Coast side find themselves fifth in the table.

The 53-year-old’s determined efforts to reinvent Southampton’s performances around have earned recent praise from first-team defender Ryan Bertrand.

Bertrand praised his manager’s style of play and revealed how the club focus on each game with the club’s ambitions being to always improve.

Currently preparing his side for a tough domestic clash against United on Sunday, Hasenhüttl was asked how he plans to get the better of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Reds who are on a decent run of form.

Speaking in a recent press conference, as quoted by Manchester Evening News, the 53-year-old gaffer said: “Simply do a perfect job.

“We know it is tough, we are the underdog, but we go in this game to be as competitive as possible and to be a strong opponent and let’s have a look at how many issues we can cause them and how much problems we can make for them and then we can hopefully take something.”