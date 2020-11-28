Menu

Stat suggests £150M Real Madrid attacker is no longer the best player in his own family

Borussia Dortmund
Squawka have shared a stat this afternoon which will make for difficult reading for Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard.

When Hazard signed for Real Madrid, for what the BBC reported to be a deal worth up to £150M, you could be forgiven for thinking that Los Blancos had secured their Cristiano Ronaldo replacement.

Hazard had been the best player in the Premier League in the years prior to his departure from Chelsea. Right in his prime years, you thought that the Belgian would light up La Liga.

However, not all has gone to plan for the two-time Premier League winner. Struggles with form and fitness have prevented Hazard’s Real Madrid career from taking flight, thus far.

As a result, as Squawka reveal, he’s actually getting outshone by his own brother.

Thorgan Hazard, formerly of Chelsea also, is a regular for both Dortmund and the Belgium National Team. With figures better than his brother’s, it’s easy to see why.

Eden will be hoping to stay fit and produce his best performance level in the weeks and months to come, else Thorgan could leave him even further behind!

