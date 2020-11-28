Another day, another attempt to cash in on Diego Maradona’s legend, only this time things have been taken up several notches.

As memorabilia collectors rush to pawn their artefacts from the Argentinian’s career, 19-year-old, Santiago Lara, has ordered his lawyer to make a request for Maradona’s body to be exhumed.

According to the Daily Mirror, this is because Lara believes that he is Maradona’s son, despite never being recognised as such whilst the Argentinian was alive.

The timing would appear to be in extremely poor taste, however, Lara’s battle has been ongoing since 2014.

Lawyer, Jose Nunez, has apparently already lodged a written request with a family court in La Plata.

This sets out the demand, made by Señor Nunez on Argentinian TV on Friday night, for autopsy and DNA results, and the exhumation of the body so it can be transferred to a court morgue.

“My mum sadly died when I was just three years old but days before her death, when she had to remove her ventilator to speak, she told a group of lawyers I was Diego’s son,” the youngster said on Telemundo programme Suelta la Sopa.

“I just want to know who I am. The financial side of things is not something that matters to me.

“I know this demand is going to cause major turmoil in Argentina but if I don’t do this, who is going to give me the DNA?”

In their hour of grief, this is quite possibly the last thing that the Maradona family need to be concerning themselves with.