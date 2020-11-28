These fans accuse Neal Maupay of being ‘disrespectful’ to Diego Maradona as ace threw black armband on the floor after injury vs Liverpool in possibly misconstrued moment

Brighton star Neal Maupay may have inadvertently landed himself in hot water with the football community with his furious reaction to being substituted with an injury after a penalty miss vs Liverpool.

Maupay went down off the ball just a couple of minutes after his shock miss, the Frenchman was furious as he wiped away his face whilst storming down the tunnel.

In the midst of the disappointment, Maupay actually threw his black armband on the floor – the thing that is being worn by Premier League players to show respect to Diego Maradona after his passing.

This has unfortunately led some fans to accuse the striker of being ‘disrespectful’ to the recently deceased all-time great.

Here’s how some football fans have reacted to the incident:

Maupay is clearly a player that wears his heart on his sleeve, as we’ve seen with his actions in high-profile matches against Arsenal and Manchester United.

It appears as though Maupay was so upset with the injury that forced him off – which some harsh fans think was ‘faked’ – that he lashed out by throwing away the armband, perhaps forgetting what it stands for.

With the pain of an injury in his mind, Maupay shouldn’t be persecuted for this unfortunate incident that came in the heat of the moment.