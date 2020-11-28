Video: Alvaro Morata’s unlikely Juventus resurgence continues with superb fake shot and finish

Alvaro Morata has done it again. The Spaniard’s resurgence at Juventus has continued this evening against Benevento.

Morata fell short of replacing compatriot Diego Costa at Chelsea, while hardly set the world alight while playing alongside him at Atletico Madrid.

As a result, he was shipped off back to Turin over the summer transfer window. He’s wasted no time justifying the decision from Andrea Pirlo to take a punt on him.

Morata has been Juventus’ most effective frontman this term, tussling with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo for superiority in that department.

He’s taken another step ahead with this strike against Benevento this evening.

Pictures courtesy of Canli TV

Morata is looking like a different beast at Juventus. He’s the dictionary definition of a confidence player, he looked shot of it at Chelsea in particular.

With him firing on all cylinders, and Ronaldo being Ronaldo, could this year be the year for Juve in the Champions League?

We say that every year – so probably not.