Menu

Video: Alvaro Morata’s unlikely Juventus resurgence continues with superb fake shot and finish

Juventus
Posted by

Alvaro Morata has done it again. The Spaniard’s resurgence at Juventus has continued this evening against Benevento.

Morata fell short of replacing compatriot Diego Costa at Chelsea, while hardly set the world alight while playing alongside him at Atletico Madrid.

As a result, he was shipped off back to Turin over the summer transfer window. He’s wasted no time justifying the decision from Andrea Pirlo to take a punt on him.

MORE: Liverpool star “falling out of love with the game” as he bemoans pedantic use of VAR

Morata has been Juventus’ most effective frontman this term, tussling with teammate Cristiano Ronaldo for superiority in that department.

He’s taken another step ahead with this strike against Benevento this evening.

Pictures courtesy of Canli TV

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool star “falling out of love with the game” as he bemoans pedantic use of VAR
‘Take these lines away’ – Ex-Premier League referee slams ‘forensic’ decision to disallow Mohamed Salah goal for Liverpool vs Brighton
Video: Manchester United and Real Madrid target Erling Haaland with horror 95th minute miss

Morata is looking like a different beast at Juventus. He’s the dictionary definition of a confidence player, he looked shot of it at Chelsea in particular.

With him firing on all cylinders, and Ronaldo being Ronaldo, could this year be the year for Juve in the Champions League?

We say that every year – so probably not.

More Stories Alvaro Morata

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.