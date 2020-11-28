Video: BT Sport’s Des Kelly goes toe-to-toe with Jurgen Klopp in brilliant interview detailing both sides of fixture scheduling argument

BT Sport’s Des Kelly has shown us once more that he’s one of the best interviewers in the game as he didn’t back down to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in a must-watch interview after the draw vs Brighton.

Klopp can be forgiven for perhaps being a little sour when it was time for his post-match media duties as the Reds were on the wrong end of a couple of VAR decisions, Mohamed Salah saw a fine goal disallowed by the tightest of margins whilst a late penalty call cost Liverpool two points.

To make matters worse, the reigning champions lost James Milner to an injury in the 73rd minute, adding yet another setback for the Reds this season.

Klopp is clearly sick of being the focus of the media for controversial topics like VAR, as he responded with ‘You try to create again – on my cost – a headline, that’s how it is’.

BT Sport were also blamed for Milner’s injury by Klopp, something that Kelly rightfully wasn’t happy to accept, the Premier League have set there terms with broadcasters and now their members club have been left to pay the cost with hectic fixture schedules leading to a rise in injuries.

Klopp’s attitude towards Kelly may be slammed by some, but given the nature of the incidents in the match it was hardly surprising to see the German at boiling point.

It’s unfair from Klopp to aim the scheduling argument at one broadcaster, the top-flight have cashed in on lucrative TV deals, the likes of BT Sport and Sky Sports can’t be blamed for taking them up.

The Reds played against Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday night, the decision for them to play the 12.30 kick-off was certainly wrong, but the league deserve more blame than BT Sport.