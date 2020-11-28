Menu

Video: Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher opens Premier League account with great strike from outside the box

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher has netted a brilliant goal for West Brom against Sheffield United this evening.

After successful stints at Charlton and Swansea last term, a step up to life in the Premier League was inevitable for Gallagher. West Brom, newly promoted from the Championship, were the club fortunate enough to secure his services on a temporary basis from Chelsea.

Gallagher has been ever-present for the Baggies of late, starting once again during their Saturday night kick-off against Sheffield United tonight. He’s justified his inclusion, scoring the opening goal in some style.

The ball fell to the 20-year-old on the edge of the penalty area. His effort was precise and controlled, nestling in the back of the net and giving Slaven Bilic’s men a much needed lead at the Hawthorns.

Frank Lampard will no doubt have one eye on Gallagher’s progress at West Brom throughout the season. Up to now, he ought to have been pretty impressed with what he’s seen.

