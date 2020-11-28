Menu

Video: Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois makes superb stop to keep Los Blancos in the contest

Real Madrid CF
Real Madrid were already a goal down against Alaves this evening – but it could have been even worse if not for Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois is a polarising character, and you have to think that he won’t have many admirers in West London, but one thing is inarguable – the Belgian is one of the best goalkeepers on the planet.

He proved it during his breakout campaigns at Atletico Madrid, and despite the odd wobble and difficult start to life across the city at the Santiago Bernabeu, remains in the top bracket.

Courtois put his goalkeeping talent on display for all to see during tonight’s clash between Real Madrid and Alaves, during which he stood tall to deny the visitors a second goal of the first-half.

Few goalkeepers in the world would have stayed on their feet there, rather than going to ground prematurely. Of course, his large frame assisted him, but it was the decision to stay up that saw him make the save.

