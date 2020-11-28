Video: Diogo Jota gives Liverpool lead over Brighton by leaving defenders in his wake and finding the finish

Liverpool have taken the lead over Brighton at the Amex – and it’s that man Diogo Jota again.

Jurgen Klopp will have been desperately hoping that Liverpool could bounce back today, having been defeated 2-0 by Atalanta in the Champions League midweek.

When you’re the reigning Premier League champions and a side of Liverpool’s calibre, one defeat can be excused, but two consecutive negative results is a crisis.

Thankfully for Klopp, Jota, a summer signing, has been in electric form of late, with his purple patch continuing this afternoon with yet another goal in Liverpool colours.

DioGOAL Jota! ? Superb footwork, with an equally brilliant finish from Liverpool’s man on fire. ? pic.twitter.com/aXXfQhs8C6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2020

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

It’s still early days, of course, but Jota is looking as though he may well be the signing of the season. Who knew, when he was still at Wolves, that he was THIS good?

It seems improbable that Liverpool could sign anyone to strengthen their forward line, but the recruitment at the club in recent seasons has been so successful – and Jota is yet another example of that.