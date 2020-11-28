Menu

Video: Diogo Jota gives Liverpool lead over Brighton by leaving defenders in his wake and finding the finish

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have taken the lead over Brighton at the Amex – and it’s that man Diogo Jota again.

Jurgen Klopp will have been desperately hoping that Liverpool could bounce back today, having been defeated 2-0 by Atalanta in the Champions League midweek.

When you’re the reigning Premier League champions and a side of Liverpool’s calibre, one defeat can be excused, but two consecutive negative results is a crisis.

MORE: Video: Mohamed Salah sees goal ruled out by VAR with Liverpool star barely a toe offside

Thankfully for Klopp, Jota, a summer signing, has been in electric form of late, with his purple patch continuing this afternoon with yet another goal in Liverpool colours.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Embarrassment or knock? These fans convinced furious Neal Maupay ‘faked’ injury after penalty miss for Brighton vs Liverpool
Video: Mohamed Salah sees goal ruled out by VAR with Liverpool star barely a toe offside
Video: New Zealand’s All Blacks perform classy Haka tribute to Diego Maradona ahead of Rugby tie vs Argentina

It’s still early days, of course, but Jota is looking as though he may well be the signing of the season. Who knew, when he was still at Wolves, that he was THIS good?

It seems improbable that Liverpool could sign anyone to strengthen their forward line, but the recruitment at the club in recent seasons has been so successful – and Jota is yet another example of that.

More Stories Diogo Jota

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.