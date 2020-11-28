Menu

Video: Embarrassment or knock? These fans convinced furious Neal Maupay ‘faked’ injury after penalty miss for Brighton vs Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool FC
Posted by

Neal Maupay can’t stop making controversial moments during big games, the man that has faced the wrath of Arsenal and Manchester United fans, has now done something against Liverpool.

In the 18th minute of the Premier League encounter, the Seagulls were gifted a glorious opportunity to upset the reigning champions as they were awarded a penalty after a Neco Williams blunder.

Maupay stepped up and sent his spot-kick wide of the post, leaving Jurgen Klopp, Alisson and the Reds absolutely delighted.

Just a couple of minutes later, Maupay went down with an apparent injury, which some football fans was conveniently ‘faked’ in an effort to avoid further embarrassment after the penalty miss.

Maupay was visibly angry as treatment from the physio wasn’t enough to save him from having to go off, he then stormed down the tunnel as he wiped his face. The ace was replaced by Leandro Trossard.

Pictures from BT Sport.

Here’s how some football fans have reacted to the moment:

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Mohamed Salah sees goal ruled out by VAR with Liverpool star barely a toe offside
Video: New Zealand’s All Blacks perform classy Haka tribute to Diego Maradona ahead of Rugby tie vs Argentina
Video: Liverpool bailed out after horrific Neal Maupay penalty miss for Brighton after Neco Williams conceded spot-kick

It’s extremely harsh for some fans to accuse Maupay of feigning an injury in a big to escape the spotlight, in the midst of the moment some football enthusiasts may have got carried away.

This isn’t the kind of reaction that Graham Potter will have wanted to see from one of his leading players.

More Stories Leandro Trossard Neal Maupay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.