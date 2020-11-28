Video: Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti in tears during Diego Maradona tribute before Leeds match

Carlo Ancelotti had tears in his eyes during the minute’s applause that Everton and Leeds United held in tribute to Diego Maradona before this evening’s Premier League tie.

Ancelotti was understandably emotional during the tribute, the 61-year-old faced off against Maradona many times during their time together in Serie A.

The current Everton boss delivered a wonderful tribute to the Argentine all-time great during his pre-match press conference as well, when he said “he was my opponent, he became my friend.”

Ancelotti also managed Napoli for 18 months, the club where Maradona cemented his European legend after tearing it up on the international stage and in the Argentinean top-flight.

Carlo Ancelotti emotional during the tribute to Diego Maradona ? pic.twitter.com/3Zgynh5Cj6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 28, 2020

Ancelotti is just 18 months older than Maradona, who sadly passed on Wednesday. Our thoughts are with Carlo at this time, he’s one of football’s classiest individuals.