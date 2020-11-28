Video: Fuming Mohamed Salah ignores Jurgen Klopp after being substituted for Liverpool against Brighton for Sadio Mane

In the 63rd minute of this afternoon’s Premier League tie between Liverpool and Brighton, superstar Mohamed Salah was left fuming after he was substituted.

Salah looked shocked and raised his arms in question after Jurgen Klopp called for the Egyptian to be replaced by Sadio Mane.

The 28-year-old ignored club captain Jordan Henderson as he went off the pitch, with Salah doing the same to Klopp as he made his way to the bench – the boss patted the forward on the back.

Salah then viciously put his coat on as he took up a seat on the sidelines. Brighton attacker Aaron Connolly was substituted at the same time and delivered a similarly angry reaction.

Whilst this will likely cause a stir in most areas of the media, it’s just not surprising considering the competitiveness that Salah shows.

Salah obviously isn’t happy to be substituted, even if it was a decision made for the team’s good.