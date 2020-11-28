Video: Liverpool bailed out after horrific Neal Maupay penalty miss for Brighton after Neco Williams conceded spot-kick

In the 18th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Brighton, the Seagulls were awarded a spot-kick after Neco Williams recklessly cut down Aaron Connolly.

An upset looked like it was about to be on the cards, but it was Neal Maupay who was left red-faced after the Frenchman sent his penalty wide of the post.

Maupay targeted the bottom-right corner, with Alisson Becker diving the opposite side, the ball rolled out of play and the striker was left furious.

Maupay MISSES from the spot! ?? Brighton have just blown a massive chance to take the lead against Liverpool… pic.twitter.com/MRJkqf75VQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Photo: ‘Worst line up in the past 3 years’ – Liverpool fans unhappy with starting XI for Brighton fixture Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhüttl confirms the only way to beat Man United Photo – ‘Tears in my eyes’ – Nantes picture of Sala and Maradona in heaven provokes huge response

Liverpool are lucky that they aren’t behind, all thanks to Neal Maupay.