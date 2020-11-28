Brighton have done it! They’ve snatched a point off of Premier League champions right at the death after VAR awarded them a late, late penalty.

Liverpool were on course to bounce back from the Atalanta defeat with a win after Diogo Jota’s second-half goal gave them the lead.

However, after VAR adjudged Andy Robertson to have fouled former Manchester United man Danny Welbeck in the penalty area, Pascal Gross stepped up and found the back of the net.

Pascal Gross scores in the 93rd minute! ? VAR rules Robertson committed a foul on Welbeck and Brighton make no mistake from their second spot-kick of the day! ? pic.twitter.com/4dfHAf0Fwe — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2020

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

It’s a blow for Liverpool, who will be devastated to have thrown away two points this late in the game, but if Jurgen Klopp is being honest, they could easily have lost.

Brighton have been impressive since the start of the season and could be forgiven for feeling aggrieved that they have not got what they deserved in games previously.

Today, even if it’ll just show as a point on their record, to go toe-to-toe with the champions and come out with a draw will do wonders for their confidence.