Video: Manchester United and Real Madrid target Erling Haaland with horror 95th minute miss

Erling Haaland missed an absolute sitter in the 95th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 home loss to Cologne this afternoon.

Haaland has been on fire this season, following on from the last. Everything he’s touched over the past year has turned to gold.

Eurosport reported that both Real Madrid and Manchester United are both keen on signing the 20-year-old, who looks certain to be one of the greats of his generation.

Karim Benzema is not getting any younger, while United are in need of a long-term, natural centre-forward. Haaland is as good as they come.

It’s because of that fact that it’s such a surprise he faltered for Dortmund at the crucial moment during today’s loss on their home turf.

Have a look at this miss from the Norwegian, with the game entering the five minute of injury time and Dortmund trailing by a goal.

You’d have bet your house on the net rippling here!

What a miss from Erling Haaland… pic.twitter.com/Ozr6avqB1N — DeShaun (@DeshaunTalks) November 28, 2020

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport