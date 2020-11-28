Menu

Video: Mohamed Salah sees goal ruled out by VAR with Liverpool star barely a toe offside

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool FC
Posted by

Mohamed Salah has had a goal ruled out by VAR during Liverpool’s contest with Brighton this afternoon.

Having been defeated by Atalanta in the Champions League at Anfield midweek, Jurgen Klopp’s men will have been hoping to bounce back in style away to Brighton today.

Salah almost set them off on the course to doing so, having found the back of the net in the first-half. However, VAR got the infamous lines out, and the Egyptian was ruled to be offside.

MORE: Video: Liverpool bailed out after horrific Neal Maupay penalty miss for Brighton after Neco Williams conceded spot-kick

We live in a world where giving the advantage to the frontman is a thing off the past. If you’re off, you’re off, and unfortunately for Liverpool, Salah was off.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

More Stories / Latest News
Video: New Zealand’s All Blacks perform classy Haka tribute to Diego Maradona ahead of Rugby tie vs Argentina
Video: Liverpool bailed out after horrific Neal Maupay penalty miss for Brighton after Neco Williams conceded spot-kick
Photo: ‘Worst line up in the past 3 years’ – Liverpool fans unhappy with starting XI for Brighton fixture

Though the video doesn’t show it, Salah took his chance in characteristically deadly fashion. Klopp will be hoping that he can manage a repeat of that later in the contest, but this time, keep his toe the right side of the final defender.

More Stories Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.