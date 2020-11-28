Video: Mohamed Salah sees goal ruled out by VAR with Liverpool star barely a toe offside

Mohamed Salah has had a goal ruled out by VAR during Liverpool’s contest with Brighton this afternoon.

Having been defeated by Atalanta in the Champions League at Anfield midweek, Jurgen Klopp’s men will have been hoping to bounce back in style away to Brighton today.

Salah almost set them off on the course to doing so, having found the back of the net in the first-half. However, VAR got the infamous lines out, and the Egyptian was ruled to be offside.

We live in a world where giving the advantage to the frontman is a thing off the past. If you’re off, you’re off, and unfortunately for Liverpool, Salah was off.

Pictures courtesy of RMC Sport

Though the video doesn’t show it, Salah took his chance in characteristically deadly fashion. Klopp will be hoping that he can manage a repeat of that later in the contest, but this time, keep his toe the right side of the final defender.