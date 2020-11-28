Video: New Zealand’s All Blacks perform classy Haka tribute to Diego Maradona ahead of Rugby tie vs Argentina

Ahead of this morning’s Rugby Union Championship between New Zealand and Argentina, the ferocious All Blacks performed a beautiful tribute to one of football’s all-time greats in Diego Maradona.

Maradona, the humble Argentina that is one of the most iconic sportspersons in the world, sadly passed away at the age of 60 on Wednesday.

The All Blacks showed their usual class as captain Sam Cane laid down a Maradona No.10 shirt before the side performed the Haka – the warrior dance they do before every single match.

A special gesture from the All Blacks to Argentina before tonight's Haka. ?: @skysportnz #ARGvNZL pic.twitter.com/IRlGvmFgyV — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 28, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sport New Zealand.

New Zealand, who have been regarded as the most popular rugby team forever, won the clash 38-0.