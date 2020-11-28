Video: Newcastle loanee caught on camera grabbing Real Madrid star Marcelo by the afro

Newcastle loanee Florian Lejeune is making the most of his stint in La Liga. He’s been caught on camera pulling Marcelo’s hair during this evening’s game.

Lejeune’s time at St. James’ Park was a mixed bag, with the 29-year-old, who has spent the majority of his career in Spain, opting to return this summer. Alaves were the side who made the move to sign him for the season on-loan.

The defender showcased his unique and highly aggressive defensive tactics during tonight’s clash between Alaves and Real Madrid.

He was not prepared to allow left-back Marcelo to run beyond him, instead grabbing him by his hair and pulling him to the floor. See the footage of the incident below.

Marcelo’s afro is iconic, but here it’s proven to be a hindrance for the Brazilian. If he’s planning to make any more runs of that nature upfield, he ought to braid his hair before doing so.