Video: Horror Thibaut Courtois mistake gifts Alaves goal and costs Real Madrid dearly

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois undid all his first-half good work by gifting Alaves a goal in the second.

Courtois, widely considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, stood tall to deny Alaves a second goal in the first-half. The Belgian really bailed his side out with the stop.

Unfortunately for him, and for Los Blancos, a brain fart from the former Chelsea man has signed and sealed Alaves’ victory on the night, with Courtois literally passing them the three points.

Courtois looked up and played the pass directly into the path of Joselu, who made no mistake. What on Earth was he thinking?

Courtois with a howler! ? Joselu takes full advantage to double Alaves’ lead over Real Madrid?? pic.twitter.com/GzG11TMwRt — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) November 28, 2020

Courtois back at it again… 2-0. pic.twitter.com/2zXGR2jyhy — DeShaun (@DeshaunTalks) November 28, 2020





Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

He’s a good keeper, no doubt, but Courtois is one of those who will always have a mistake in him. He’s proven it tonight, and Zinedine Zidane will be beginning to wonder if he can be relied on.

Great saves can often win you games, but mistakes of this nature lose you them. They can’t be tolerated at a club of Real Madrid’s stature.