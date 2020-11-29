Menu

“A complete waste of money” These Arsenal fans aren’t happy with Arteta as struggling summer signing gets another chance vs Wolves

There was plenty of positivity surrounding Arsenal at the start of the season after some impressive signing and good results, but that’s deserted them lately with a poor run of form.

It means that Mikel Arteta’s side in the bottom half of the table as they go into the game against Wolves this evening, so they really need to come up with a big performance against a good team.

It was already known that Nicolas Pepe would’ve survive from the team which faced Leeds due to his ridiculous red card, but there are a couple of surprises in the starting XI this evening:

It looks like Arteta has finally lost some patience with Lacazette as he has to make do with a place on the bench, while Joe Willock will get the chance to prove himself after two goals and three assists in the Europa League, so it will be interesting to see how he fares.

The reaction from the fans has been largely positive, although it appears that Willian isn’t a popular choice after a poor run of form lately:

Arsenal took a risk in giving Willian what he wanted in terms of wages and contract length to convince him to move from Chelsea in the summer, but he really needs to improve if he wants to prove that was a good choice.

  1. Stan Adams says:
    November 29, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    Reece Nelson is becoming another Gnabry,Willian has been rubbish.
    GIVE THE LAD A CHANCE…..

