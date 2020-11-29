“A complete waste of money” These Arsenal fans aren’t happy with Arteta as struggling summer signing gets another chance vs Wolves

There was plenty of positivity surrounding Arsenal at the start of the season after some impressive signing and good results, but that’s deserted them lately with a poor run of form.

It means that Mikel Arteta’s side in the bottom half of the table as they go into the game against Wolves this evening, so they really need to come up with a big performance against a good team.

It was already known that Nicolas Pepe would’ve survive from the team which faced Leeds due to his ridiculous red card, but there are a couple of surprises in the starting XI this evening:

It looks like Arteta has finally lost some patience with Lacazette as he has to make do with a place on the bench, while Joe Willock will get the chance to prove himself after two goals and three assists in the Europa League, so it will be interesting to see how he fares.

The reaction from the fans has been largely positive, although it appears that Willian isn’t a popular choice after a poor run of form lately:

Why is Arteta always starting Willian — IG:: scobregas (@scobregas) November 29, 2020

That Willian was a complete waste of money why on Earth give a 32 year old a contract of 3 years,he’s played out after all those good years at Chelsea. — FOREVER HOPEFUL GOONER #FBPE (@goonerer) November 29, 2020

Ceballos and Willian need to step up here. Been poor of late and need to start creating a lot more and breaking defences!! — ??asön (@AFCMase49) November 29, 2020

I swear Willian has some sort of pictures of Arteta, this is unreal — Paella Lahm ?? (@AFCweeb) November 29, 2020

Solid team selection, I’m happy with luiz being back, he’s long passes will be helpful, Willock starts again which is great and Lacazette dropped again. However willian over Nelson is my only question mark but Nelson’s time will come ?. We move, in Mikel we trust!!! — Tubbs (@afctubbs) November 29, 2020

Arsenal took a risk in giving Willian what he wanted in terms of wages and contract length to convince him to move from Chelsea in the summer, but he really needs to improve if he wants to prove that was a good choice.