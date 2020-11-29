Menu

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang aims clear dig at Mikel Arteta over Arsenal tactics

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has appeared to aim a clear dig at manager Mikel Arteta for playing him out of position.

The Gabon international has spent most of his career playing as a central striker, and scored bucketloads of goals for both Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal in that role.

MORE: Freddie Ljungberg opens up on the reasons why he had to leave Arsenal

However, in more recent times we’ve seen Aubameyang shifted out wide by Arteta – a move that worked well for the team last season but which seems to have since been worked out by opposition sides.

Aubameyang insists he’s happy to play wherever Arteta wants, but he suggested he’s not actually that content with it as he said everyone knows where he prefers to play.

“I play everywhere, I don’t mind really, I really don’t mind,’ Aubameyang told Arsenal’s matchday programme.

“Everyone knows where I prefer to play but this doesn’t matter because I prefer to have many options than just one.

“I want to help and I want to learn as well. Because you learn every day even if you are young or maybe older, but I’m still learning and I feel good everywhere.

“[You learn because] your movements are different if you play, for example, on the left. You have to play sometimes more in the pocket to try to connect with the midfield players.

Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has struggled out wide and says “everyone knows where I prefer to play”

More Stories / Arsenal FC
How Lionel Messi could fit in to the XI of each big six side amid Man City and Chelsea transfer links
Club chief gives clearest hint yet that Arsenal can seal bargain January transfer
Arsenal ready to make huge transfer decision after coming to damning conclusion on big-name star

“And it’s maybe different with the striker position, as a No 9. It’s completely different, sometimes you have to be wide, but when you are a striker you are more central and it’s really different.

“But I’ve learnt a lot of things since I’ve been playing on the left side. It gives me opportunities because a lot of defences are attracted by the No 9.

“Laca and Eddie are doing a great job and so they leave space for us sometimes to come and run in behind the defence. So of course it’s helped me and I’m still learning as a left winger.”

More Stories Mikel Arteta Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.