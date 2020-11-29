Lampard singles out Chelsea star for “special” unseen work that he only noticed because of lack of crowds

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has praised the special work of experienced striker Olivier Giroud behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues boss has stressed just how important Giroud is in terms of supporting his team-mates even when he doesn’t play.

Speaking to The Athletic, Lampard explained that because of the lack of crowds at games at the moment, he’s noticed how much support and advice Giroud gives to young striker Tammy Abraham.

Lampard also mentioned the experienced Thiago Silva as having a similar effect in the dressing room, and Chelsea fans will be thrilled to have these strong characters helping out the younger players at Stamford Bridge.

“When you’re a coach or manager you have a huge responsibility, but you also don’t sit in the dressing room. I hardly ever go in. So you rely on people like Olivier Giroud, who is a great example because he’s not always playing,” Lampard said.

“Maybe some senior players would turn away, but Oli and (fellow striker) Tammy have a great relationship. Because of the lack of crowds, I can hear the substitutes behind me and Oli is constantly praising Tammy when he holds the ball up or does some good centre-forward play. That’s special.

“With someone like Thiago Silva, who doesn’t have the language (the Brazilian only joined this summer), it’s through performance, the way he prepares and trains and his serious nature. That’s an instant rub-off.”

Chelsea have looked improved in their second season under Lampard, with the 42-year-old undoubtedly benefiting from being able to spend some money on signings this year, whereas the club were under a transfer ban when he arrived last season.

Regardless of spending on signings, however, it seems clear Lampard has built a strong sense of togetherness and team spirit at Chelsea.