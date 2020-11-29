Inter Milan chief executive Beppe Marotta has given the clearest indication yet that Christian Eriksen is available in the upcoming January transfer window.

Since signing from Tottenham almost a year ago, Eriksen has proven a big disappointment at the San Siro, and it would be unsurprising to see the club give up on him at this point.

Eriksen has recently been linked with Arsenal, with ESPN claiming he’s on offer to the Gunners for a bargain fee of under £16.9million.

The Denmark international could end up being a fine signing for Arsenal, who are lacking creativity in midfield and who may well feel the former Spurs man could get back to his best again with a return to the Premier League.

Arsenal could therefore be encouraged by Marotta’s words on Eriksen, with the Inter chief making it very clear they’re open to letting the 28-year-old go this winter as he hasn’t settled into Antonio Conte’s side.

“If by January Eriksen has played little, he will himself ask to leave,” Marotta told Sky Italia, as translated by Sky Sports.

“We have to do it without any controversy from one side or the other, simply by considering it as a positive transfer move that has not been functioning for our technical-tactical needs.

“Will Eriksen be useful for this January’s transfer window? Functional is the most correct term. It happens. Football history is full of cases like this; that there are players who turn out not to be functional to a guideline in the system of play. It is up to the manager to evaluate this.

“Last January, we grabbed an opportunity; we signed the player for €20m, and he is a very good player. Then some difficulties can exist, but the manager has the right and the duty to pick the 11 players who give him more guarantee.

“Any ideas for his replacement? We always look at opportunities. It is not easy to find solutions that are suitable for us.”

