Video: Philippe Coutinho misses easy chance for Barcelona vs Osasuna

FC Barcelona
Philippe Coutinho hasn’t had the best of times at Barcelona, and missed chances like this rather sum up his underwhelming Nou Camp career.

Watch below as Coutinho fails to capitalise on this huge opportunity, hitting a weak effort that is cleared off the line…

In fairness, it’s good defending from Osasuna, but a player of Coutinho’s calibre really ought to be doing a lot better here.

The Brazilian was a joy to watch during his Liverpool days, but it’s just not happened for him at Barca.

