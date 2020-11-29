England ace admits Man United star is like no player he’s ever seen after watching him up close

West Ham and England ace Declan Rice has admitted to be stunned by the dribbling skill and speed of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford after getting the chance to watch him up close during training with the national team.

The pair were recently on England duty together, and it seems clear Rashford made a real impression on Rice, as did Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Still, Rice’s praise for Rashford is very high indeed, as he seemed totally awestruck by the 23-year-old’s ability as he raved about it during Sky Sports’ Super 6 podcast.

“I think if I’m looking back to my first session for me the one who shocked me, not shocked me I knew he was sick, but Rashford,” Rice said.

“This guy… I’ve never seen someone move so quickly with a football at his feet, it’s like lightning speed.

“I can’t explain it, if he’s running at you one versus one it’s game over.

“If he really wants to go at you and hurt you, he will.”

Man Utd fans will be pleased to hear this from a talented young player like Rice, and many may well be thinking it could help them lure him to Old Trafford in the future.

Rice has shone at West Ham and is surely set for a big move at some point in the near future, with United likely to benefit from bringing him in as an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay.