Diego Maradona nurse admits lying over health check on late football legend

More reports are emerging that seem to paint a worrying picture of Diego Maradona’s death last week.

The Argentine recently passed away aged 60 after suffering a heart attack, with the entire football world in mourning.

It now seems, however, that he may not have been given proper care in the build-up to his death, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

They state that one of the nurses assigned to caring for Maradona lied about making health checks on him that could have saved his life.

Remarkably, the report also adds that there are theories developing that Maradona may have even been murdered due to a battle over his estate.

This is supposedly due to a similar previous case involving the unsolved murder of Argentinian sociologist Maria Marta, whose death was initially treated as an accident before further investigations.

Similar investigations could now take place over Maradona’s death, with CCTV footage around his home set to be looked at.

Maradona’s lawyer has also stated that Maradona did not receive proper checks on the day of his death, having also previously complained of the ambulance arriving to get him far too slowly.