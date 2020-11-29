Liverpool could reportedly be set to seal a transfer raid on Real Madrid in the form of a loan move for out-of-favour defender Eder Militao.

The Brazil international has struggled in his time at the Bernabeu and it looks like he could be available this January as Liverpool show an interest, according to Don Balon.

The report states that Liverpool and Real could even have a deal all wrapped up as soon as the transfer window opens on January 4th, which is the start date for Premier League and La Liga clubs, according to talkSPORT.

It makes sense that the Reds could be looking into bringing in Militao, with the 22-year-old previously looking a huge talent at Porto, even if he’s not been his usual self in a Madrid shirt.

Liverpool urgently need to strengthen at the back this January, with Jurgen Klopp’s side ravaged by injuries so far this season.

Virgil van Dijk has been a big loss and could miss the entire season, while Joe Gomez is also out and Joel Matip and Fabinho have had their fitness issues in recent times.

Militao may not be in the best form right now, but he could be an upgrade on inexperienced and unproven players like Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams at the back for LFC, and if he arrives on loan there’s no pressure to keep him if he doesn’t perform.

Klopp will no doubt hope he can get Militao back to his best if he does manage to bring him to Anfield, and it would be a big boost if they could get a deal done so quickly, as Don Balon suggest.

This could also benefit Real Madrid as they’ll hope Militao getting more playing time can get him confident again and see him return to Spain a better player.