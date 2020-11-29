Video: Antoine Griezmann scores goal of the season contender with screamer for Barcelona vs Osasuna

Antoine Griezmann has scored an absolute belter for Barcelona against Osasuna today.

See below for a video clip of Griezmann’s stunning volleyed effort, which we imagine you’ll be enjoying again and again and again…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

We’ve not always seen this kind of quality from the France international during his time at Barca, but this is a reminder of what he’s capable of with that left foot of his.

Griezmann got the power and precision absolutely perfect with this strike, which must already be a strong goal of the season contender.

A PHENOMENAL hit from Antoine Griezmann! ? He couldn't have struck it any sweeter than that ? pic.twitter.com/JAt0y8iRQS — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) November 29, 2020