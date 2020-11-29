Video: Antoine Griezmann scores goal of the season contender with screamer for Barcelona vs Osasuna

Antoine Griezmann has scored an absolute belter for Barcelona against Osasuna today.
See below for a video clip of Griezmann’s stunning volleyed effort, which we imagine you’ll be enjoying again and again and again…
????????????????????????????? ?????? ! pic.twitter.com/VjAtTGWfOv
— ????? (@RmdFCB05) November 29, 2020
Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports
We’ve not always seen this kind of quality from the France international during his time at Barca, but this is a reminder of what he’s capable of with that left foot of his.
Griezmann got the power and precision absolutely perfect with this strike, which must already be a strong goal of the season contender.
A PHENOMENAL hit from Antoine Griezmann! ?
He couldn't have struck it any sweeter than that ? pic.twitter.com/JAt0y8iRQS
— Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) November 29, 2020
? | Wat een heerlijke volley van Antoine Griezmann! ?#BarçaOsasuna pic.twitter.com/tVKTWrgb3a
— Eleven Sports (NL) (@ElevenSportsBEn) November 29, 2020