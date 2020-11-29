Menu

“I wanted Emery out for less” – These Arsenal fans question Mikel Arteta’s position after loss to Wolves

There were some clear signs of life at Arsenal last season after Mikel Arteta took over, while the FA Cup win suggested that they were ready to kick on and make a genuine run for the top four.

That feeling was only strengthened after a good start to the season and some seemingly smart transfers, but it still looks like a case of same old Arsenal now.

Their best players tend to go missing when it matters, the defence is a clear weak point and there just appears to be a total lack of leadership on the field so it becomes a never-ending cycle.

Mikel Arteta will be wondering what he can actually do to fix this because there’s not enough money to go out and buy several experienced players who will make the team better, while it’s not a good environment for the young players to come into either.

The defeat to Wolves this evening has left them in 14th place but that possibly makes it sound worse than it is. A few wins will catapult them back up the table, but it’s hard to see where they will come from and they could easily lose touch with the top half quite quickly.

It’s probably too soon to wonder if Mikel Arteta is going to be sacked, but plenty of fans are starting to question what he actually brings to the table at this point:

  1. Arsenal lover says:
    November 29, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    All we need is to pray for the club

  2. Arsenal lover says:
    November 29, 2020 at 9:42 pm

    All arsenal need now is prayers seriously cause arteta causing harm than good.

  3. prite says:
    November 29, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Mikel is gambling too much,a midfield of Willock is weak.

  4. Real opera says:
    November 29, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    just let him go out from our since he is not ready to win no play makers that can create chances and goals please sack him b4 our next meeting

  5. acema vito says:
    November 29, 2020 at 10:16 pm

    something is wrong because the whole team cant give the best and to be sure no creativity alot of issues

  6. Desmond says:
    November 29, 2020 at 10:19 pm

    Can’t understand Mr Mikel, he is not the right man for this job. He dose not understand this game call football

  7. Abraham says:
    November 29, 2020 at 10:23 pm

    He needs to be sacked,he can’t handle this team, he is not in control.

