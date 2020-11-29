“I wanted Emery out for less” – These Arsenal fans question Mikel Arteta’s position after loss to Wolves

There were some clear signs of life at Arsenal last season after Mikel Arteta took over, while the FA Cup win suggested that they were ready to kick on and make a genuine run for the top four.

That feeling was only strengthened after a good start to the season and some seemingly smart transfers, but it still looks like a case of same old Arsenal now.

Their best players tend to go missing when it matters, the defence is a clear weak point and there just appears to be a total lack of leadership on the field so it becomes a never-ending cycle.

Mikel Arteta will be wondering what he can actually do to fix this because there’s not enough money to go out and buy several experienced players who will make the team better, while it’s not a good environment for the young players to come into either.

The defeat to Wolves this evening has left them in 14th place but that possibly makes it sound worse than it is. A few wins will catapult them back up the table, but it’s hard to see where they will come from and they could easily lose touch with the top half quite quickly.

It’s probably too soon to wonder if Mikel Arteta is going to be sacked, but plenty of fans are starting to question what he actually brings to the table at this point:

This is shocking and Arteta is losing the fans slowly if things won’t change quickly #ARSWOL — AinsleyMaitlandSmiles (@Gooner87) November 29, 2020

I wanted emery out for less. Good luck to arteta tho. Idc about this anymore https://t.co/zdxMHZR9VM — . (@BodegaaCat) November 29, 2020

I just don’t get what arteta is doing… this was another shocking performance #ARSWOL — Aneesa loves arsenal (@AneesaHameed) November 29, 2020

Very very close to Arteta out territory here. — Amit (@AFCAmit) November 29, 2020

I think we’re in serious trouble, can’t just go from week to week with no sign of improvement. Hate to say it but team not playing for Arteta now, most need shipped out but that could take years. What a bloody mess — Peter kerr (@PedroHenry42) November 29, 2020

Arteta with a better squad has less points than emery did at this point last season, so can people please show me where is this big improvement that yall keep talking about? — Jew-knee-ya (@JayRayZ1) November 29, 2020

Arteta has had weeks if not months now to work on improving our attacking threat. I see no improvement. — Andrius (@AndriusL99) November 29, 2020

I hate to be a pessimist, but I’m starting to lose patience with Arteta. We are having the worst start to the premier league I’ve ever seen, with no signs of improvement. — . (@Billy_XKW) November 29, 2020