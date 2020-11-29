“If you actually care” – Chris Sutton joins these Celtic fans in suggesting Lennon has to go after Ross County humiliation

There’s been a common question among the Celtic fans this season about Neil Lennon – What will it take for him to lose his job?

There have been some awful performances in Europe and domestically, but the performances against Ferencvaros and Rangers do stand out as particular low points.

The back to back defeats to Sparta Prague suggested that Neil Lennon was out of his depth in the Europa League, but losing to Ross County in the cup today suggests he’s purely just out of his depth.

This isn’t just any old loss either. Celtic have won every domestic cup game going back to January 2016 when they also lost to County, so it means their incredible run of Domestic cup success is over.

Lennon has tried to reassure the fans all season with a variety of excuses after bad games but it’s hard to see how he survives this one.

The reaction from the fans has been pretty predictable, but even Chris Sutton has joined in with the fans to suggest that he has to go:

